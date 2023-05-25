Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brooke Hales - Investor Relations

Bharat Masrani - Chief Executive Officer

Kelvin Tran - Chief Financial Officer

Ajai Bambawale - Chief Risk Officer

Leo Salom - President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

Riaz Ahmed - Group Head, Wholesale Banking

Raymond Chun - Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance

Michael Rhodes - Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking

Barbara Hooper - Group Head, Canadian Business Banking

Conference Call Participants

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Doug Young - Desjardins Bank Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC Capital Markets

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Joo Ho Kim - Credit Suisse

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Nigel D'Souza - Veritas Investment Research

Mike Rizvanovic - KBW

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the TD Bank Group Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Brooke Hales. Please go ahead, Ms. Hales.

Brooke Hales

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to TD Bank Group's second quarter 2023 investor presentation. Many of us are joining today's meeting from lands across North America. North America is known as Turtle Islands by many indigenous communities.

I am currently situated in Toronto. As such, I would like to begin today's meeting by acknowledging that I am on the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat Peoples, and is now home to many diverse nations, Métis, and Inuit Peoples. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississaugas of the Credit and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississaugas and Chippewa bands.

