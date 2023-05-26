Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Alert: 3 Undervalued High-Yield Gems For Your Retirement

May 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETABBV, ABT, O, OKE, MMP6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.19K Followers

Summary

  • This article discusses three high-yielding stocks for retirees and income-oriented investors: ONEOK, AbbVie, and Realty Income.
  • ONEOK is a cyclical income play with a 6.5% yield, AbbVie offers a high-quality healthcare yield of 4.2%, and Realty Income provides steady and reliable dividend growth with a 5.2% yield.
  • These stocks offer a combination of impressive dividend growth, high yields, and exceptional business models, making them suitable for retirees seeking sustainable long-term returns.

Money gradually piled highly and precess from start to goal

takasuu

Introduction

This year, I started to focus more on higher-yielding stocks as I am trying to find a better balance between lower-yielding growth stocks and higher-yielding stocks providing a steady income.

After writing a dividend growth-focused article earlier this

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

CNBC

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

ONEOK

Image

ONEOK

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

ONEOK

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Leo Nelissen

Image

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Realty Income

Image

Realty Income

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.19K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.