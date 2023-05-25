Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nike: Margin Compression And China Are Likely To Remain Problems

May 25, 2023 6:08 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Summary

  • Nike has seen continual margin compression since early 2022 because of increased competition abroad and rising costs.
  • The company still has no plan to deal with the recent success local competitors are having in China, in my view.
  • The Stock Looks overvalued using several metrics.

Nike"s Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations

Joe Raedle

Finding top brands at what looks like a discount is almost always appealing. Good investments don't often stay undervalued for long and the best run companies are often usually the top performing stocks, and premium at a discount is hard

A chart showing Nike's net margins

A Chart of Nike's Net Margins Since 2010 (macrotrends)

A chart of Nike's Asia-Pacific revenues

A Chart of Nike's revenues in the Asia-Pacific Region (statista)

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

