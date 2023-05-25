YvanDube

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN:CA) has struggled with a slow post-pandemic recovery. The REIT’s goal is to recover and surpass its pre-2019 occupancy levels by 2025. Catalysts to support this turnaround include the disposition of the REIT’s long-term care operations and the continual improvement in occupancy. Constructive demographic trends and low levels of new inventory are forces that set up a strong demand paradigm over the medium term. With a beat-up unit price, Chartwell is currently yielding 6.6%. This is an opportunity to own a market leader making gradual operational improvements in a challenging sector. I don't expect a quick improvement for Chartwell; however, I see a good entry point and an attractive yield at current levels.

Company Profile

Chartwell owns a portfolio of partial and full ownership seniors housing communities This portfolio includes independent living retirement to supported living facilities across Canada. The properties are concentrated in Canada’s four most populous provinces, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta. With approximately 26,500 retirement units and 3,320 long-term care beds across 192 properties, Chartwell is by far the largest seniors housing operator in Canada.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Portfolio (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

Along with Extendicare Inc. (EXE:CA) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA:CA), Chartwell is one of three publicly traded Seniors Housing REITs on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Established in 2003 and headquartered in Missisauga, Ontario, Chartwell has a market capitalization of $2.2B and an enterprise value of $4.5B. Chartwell trades on the TSX under the symbol “CSH-UN.TO” with daily average volume of 480,000 units.

Seniors Housing Sector Outlook

The Seniors Housing segment of the Canadian REIT space benefits from strong supply and demand fundamentals. An aging population in Canada and an under supply of high quality purpose-built seniors properties has led to strong pricing power. Despite these constructive demand dynamics, the sector is still recovering from COVID-19. Across the industry, occupancy levels dropped dramatically from pre-pandemic levels. According to a 2023 Cushman & Wakefield Report, occupancy recovery to pre-pandemic levels is not expected until 2025. While occupancy is currently low, construction starts as a % of inventory are 2.2%, well below pre-pandemic levels. The 80+ population in Canada is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.1% from 2023 to 2045. With new supply growth to lag population growth, the industry will experience strong demand and corresponding pricing strength.

Cushman & Wakefield

Within the Seniors Housing industry, the top 20 largest operators account for approximately 30% of units. This leaves room for considerable consolidation across the sector. Chartwell, as the dominant player in the industry can benefit from a first–mover advantage in consolidating smaller operators. These industry dynamics set Chartwell up for both strong organic growth and opportunities to capture additional market share.

Recent Results

Chartwell is making slow but determined progress to restoring its occupancy levels. In Q1 2023, average same property occupancy was 78.5% compared to 77.1% in Q1 2022, an improvement of 1.4%. SP NOI growth accelerated with a 7.7% improvement Q1 2023 from Q1 2022 on improved occupancy, higher rents. Excluding some one-time items in Q1 2022, FFO from continuing operations improved 14.1% in Q1 2023.

Chartwell Retirement Residences SP Occupancy (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

Exiting the Long-term Care Business

Chartwell is in the process of selling the majority of its long-term care facilities and transitioning its long-term care management platform. In March 2022, Chartwell announced a deal to sell 16 long-term care homes with 2,418 beds to AgeCare Health Services Inc. and Axium Infrastructure Inc. for $446.5M. The net proceeds to Chartwell after property-specific loans, taxes and closing costs are anticipated to be approximately $277M. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2023. In December 2022, Chartwell closed on an additional sale of 264 long-term care beds to AgeCare Health Services Inc., a fund managed by Axium for an additional $112M.

Chartwell Retirement Residences LTC (Chartwell Retirement Residences)

The long-term care industry is a heavily regulated business that features 24-hour nursing care and supervision of clients. It is predominantly government funded, which differs from independent supportive living, independent living and assisted living segments that are largely private pay or have a mix of government pay, in the case of assisted living. From a regulatory perspective, the services are largely covered by consumer protection frameworks, not government regulations. The labour intensive nature of long-term care makes it very expensive to operate, as staff need higher levels of care from highly trained professionals. In Q1 2023, long-term care was the worst performing segment of the business as a result of its higher operating costs. Overall results should improve when the pending sale of this segment closes.

Distribution Safety

After beginning a streak of modestly, but steadily growing, distribution in 2010, the company froze its monthly distribution at $0.051 per unit in early 2020. This annual payout of $0.612 represents an AFFO payout ratio of 112%. This compares to payout ratios of 96% and 113% for Sienna Senior Living and Extendicare Inc. respectively. On the REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings call, CFO Sheri Harris addressed questions about the safety of Chartwell’s distribution and confirmed that the company anticipates getting the AFFO payout ratio below 100% by the end of 2023:

It's our full attention to how to get back to conservative payout ratios. The path that we choose for ourselves to get there is by growing earnings, and recovering from this occupancy from this pandemic and recovering our occupancy. And we think we're well on the way and as I mentioned, 100% payout is certainly just a milestone that I guess people are looking for this is definitely not our goal to run the company 100% AFFO payout ratio. And we think that in 2024, we will be comfortable covering our distributions with AFFO and then continue bringing this payout ratio down as we get to our 95% occupancy goal and continue to grow a portfolio.

RBC Capital Markets models a 2024E AFFO payout ratio improving to 89%. Even with this improvement, the AFFO payout ratio will likely remain about the 50-80% historical range for some time.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Distribution History (Chartwell Retirement Residences)

Investors who are currently collecting the 6.6% distribution yield offered by Chartwell, can earn an extra 3% by enrolling in the distribution reinvestment plan and opting to put their monthly cash distributions towards the purchase of additional units. The participation rate in the DRIP program is approximately 24%, which can lead to unit dilution over time.

Risk Analysis

The pandemic demonstrated that disease transmission in seniors housing facilities can negatively impact demand and occupancy by exposing the health vulnerabilities of congregate living. In addition to the obvious risks associated with public health issues in seniors housing, the pandemic has also highlighted staffing challenges.

The seniors housing sector has struggled to find workers over the past few years and has seen rising labour costs as both recruitment costs and compensation costs increase to address the issue. Chartwell has been active in holding job fairs to fill its vacancies. Chartwell has recently introduced Oracle Recruiting cloud software as part of its human capital management system. Investments in recruitment and retention tools have made progress in helping the company reduce its dependency on staffing agencies and the premium wage rates associated.

On May 15 2023, Chartwell announced that Sheri Harris had announced her departure from the role of Chief Financial Officer after 15 years of service with the company. Jonathan Boulakia, the current Chief Investment & Legal Officer, has been named interim Chief Financial Officer. This departure during the company’s recovery adds another element of uncertainty for investors.

Balance Sheet

Chartwell’s balance sheet is looking stretched with net debt/EBITDA of 11.5X, an increase of +0.4X QoQ, and 1.1X YoY. With its recent issuer rating of BBB (low) with negative trends, DBRS Morningstar confirmed its expectations of Chartwell returning to more normalized leverage position with a total debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 9.0X by the end of 2024. This improvement will be supported by the proceeds of Chartwell’s disposition of its long-term care portfolio.

Across the entire mortgage portfolio, less than 2% of debt is variable. Chartwell enjoys low cost of debt with a WAIR of 3.24% and an average term to maturity of 6 years. The REIT maintains $185M in available liquidity to support its operations.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Debt Maturities (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

Chartwell has a substantial portion of debt due to renewal in 2023 and 2024. In the first quarter of 2023, the REIT secured two CMHC mortgages totaling $46.3M, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.81% and a weighted average term to maturity of 9.1 years. For the remainder of 2023 there is $121.5M of debt maturing with a weighted average interest rate of 3.68%. Chartwell expects to renew with ten-year CMHC insured mortgages of approximately 3.8% or five-year conventional mortgages with financing of approximately 5%. While overall borrowing costs will increase, the REIT still enjoys lower interest rates than the TSX-listed seniors housing REITs group average WAIR of 4.2%.

Investor Takeaways

Chartwell is a short-term hold and a long-term buy. It’s a solid operating REIT in a sector that should benefit from strong demand dynamics. With improving occupancy levels and an exit from the long-term care industry, the REIT is positioning itself for improving AFFO. For investors looking for a turnaround opportunity, the REIT offers a 6.6% yield and a good entry point on units that are down 27% over the past 12 months.