Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chartwell Retirement Residences: Over 6% Yield And Improving Occupancy

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • After a challenging period during the pandemic, Chartwell is gradually improving its occupancy levels with a 2025 target of 95%.
  • The REIT is awaiting regulatory approval in a transaction to sell its portfolio of long-term care beds, a disposition that will enable it to focus on private-pay segments.
  • Chartwell is the largest operator in the highly fragmented seniors housing industry, creating opportunities for consolidation gains.
  • The current yield of 6.6% is well above the REIT's average. Enrolment in the DRIP program adds an additional 3%.

nurse or doctor pushing a wheelchair outdoors

YvanDube

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN:CA) has struggled with a slow post-pandemic recovery. The REIT’s goal is to recover and surpass its pre-2019 occupancy levels by 2025. Catalysts to

Chartwell Retirement Residences Portfolio

Chartwell Retirement Residences Portfolio (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

New Seniors Housing Builds

Cushman & Wakefield

Chartwell Retirement Residences SP Occupancy

Chartwell Retirement Residences SP Occupancy (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

Chartwell Retirement Residences LTC

Chartwell Retirement Residences LTC (Chartwell Retirement Residences)

Chartwell Retirement Residences Distribution History

Chartwell Retirement Residences Distribution History (Chartwell Retirement Residences)

Chartwell Retirement Residences Debt Maturities

Chartwell Retirement Residences Debt Maturities (Chartwell Retirement Residences )

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.18K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.