Dividend Investing Like The Legendary Sam Zell

May 26, 2023 8:45 AM ETBX, CUZ, ELS, EQC, EQR, VNQ, SPG, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX1 Comment
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sam Zell was known as the "Grave Dancer" for buying distressed but quality assets for pennies on the dollar and selling them later at the tippy top of the market.
  • Zell was a master value investor, applying standard value investing principles to the world of commercial real estate.
  • We discuss three core lessons that investors (especially dividend and REIT investors) can learn from Zell's investment style and strategy.
  • What would Zell buy today? I give my pitch for one particular company in an absolutely hated sector of commercial real estate.
2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit

Arturo Holmes

The legendary investor Sam Zell recently passed away at the age of 81.

Although Zell called himself an "asset agnostic" investor, he is best known for his wildly successful investments in commercial real estate ("CRE"). Zell founded Equity Group Investments in 1968 as

71 Broadway Apartments

Equity Residential Properties

ELS communities

Equity LifeStyle Properties

CUZ geographic profile

CUZ May Presentation

CUZ properties

CUZ May Presentation

CUZ balance sheet

CUZ May Presentation

