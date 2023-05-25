Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (THBRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX:THBRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glen Akselrod - Investor Relations

Jennifer McCarron - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Barb Harwood - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Operator

Thank you for joining Thunderbird Entertainment Group’s Fiscal 2023 Q3 Results Call. Glen Akselrod from Bristol Capital will read the forward-looking statement disclaimer.

Glen Akselrod

Thank you for joining us. We are here to provide a corporate update and report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group’s fiscal 2023 Q3 results, which ended March 31, 2023. Speaking on today’s call are Ms. Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Chair of Thunderbird, CEO; and Ms. Barb Harwood, Thunderbird’s CFO. Ms. McCarron will provide a strategic overview of Thunderbird Entertainment Group and Ms. Harwood will review the company’s Q3 2023 financials. Following the corporate update and financial review, the call will open for questions and answers. [Operator Instructions] Alternatively, if you have any questions you can call 1604-683-3555 or e-mail investors@thunderbird.tv, and the company will follow-up directly after the call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

I’d like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today’s call constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information discussed in this conference call include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to business future volume of content, future IP opportunities for Thunderbird, the company becoming a go-to for major streamers, projections for the global expansion of streaming platforms, future expansion into premium scripted content, timing for the debut and anticipated success of Mermicorno: Starfall, the company becoming the next major global studio, projected financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2025, anticipated gross adjusted EBITDA, fully owned IP productions, and merchandise opportunities coming to fruition, and future opportunities and stronger partnerships and greater growth leading

