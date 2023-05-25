Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 8:04 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Mays-Smith - VP, Investor Relations

Andrew Anagnost - Chief Executive Officer

Debbie Clifford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Adam Borg - Stifel

Joe Vruwink - Baird

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Tyler Radke - Citi

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Autodesk First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Simon Mays-Smith, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Simon Mays-Smith

Thanks, operator, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the first quarter results of Autodesk's fiscal '24.

On the line with me are Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; and Debbie Clifford, our CFO.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available at autodesk.com/investor. You can find the earnings press release, slide presentation and transcript of today's opening commentary on our Investor Relations website following this call.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements about our outlook, future results and related assumptions, acquisitions, products and product capabilities and strategies. These statements reflect our best judgment based on currently known factors. Actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with today's press release, for important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those in our forward-looking statements.

