Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nilay Shah - IR

Jon Feltheimer - CEO

Jimmy Barge - CFO

Jim Packer - President of the Worldwide Television Distribution Group

Jeffrey Hirsch - President and CEO, STARZ

Kevin Beggs - Chairman, TV Group

Joe Drake - Chairman, Motion Picture Group

Michael Burns - Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Matthew Thornton - Truist Securities

James Goss - Barrington Research

Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Alan Gould - Loop Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Lions Gate Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nilay Shah, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nilay Shah

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the Lions Gate fiscal 2023 fourth quarter conference call. We’ll begin with opening remarks from our CEO, Jon Feltheimer, followed by remarks from our CFO, Jimmy Barge. After their remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Also joining us on the call today are Vice Chairman; Michael Burns, COO Brian Goldsmith; Chairman of the TV Group, Kevin Beggs; Chairman of the Motion Picture Group, Joe Drake; and President of the Worldwide Television Distribution Group, Jim Packer. And from STARZ, we have President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch; CFO, Scott MacDonald; and President of Domestic Networks, Alison Hoffman.

The matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance of future fiscal years. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ

