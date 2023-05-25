Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 8:23 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kiley Rawlins - VP, IR

Dave Kimbell - CEO

Scott Settersten - CFO

Kecia Steelman - COO

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Michael Lasser - UBS

Susan Anderson - Canaccord

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Ulta Beauty's Conference Call to discuss Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question, and then reenter the queue for any additional question. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Kiley Rawlins, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Rawlins, please proceed.

Kiley Rawlins

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of Ulta Beauty's financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Hosting our call today are Dave Kimbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer. Kecia Steelman, our Chief Operating Officer, will join us for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of the company's safe harbor language. The statements contained in this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual future results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, all of which are described in the company's filings

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.