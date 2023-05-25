Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Fabrinet On Discounted Valuation

May 25, 2023 9:28 PM ETFabrinet (FN)
Off His Game
Summary

  • Fabrinet has been a strong grower over the past 5 years with steady increases in revenue and operating margins.
  • The company has recently ran into issues with revenue growth, but margins are holding in strong at all-time highs.
  • The company is trading at a discount to its historical norms, which will prove to be a long-term value opportunity.

Wide Shot Inside Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom. Automated Robots are Transporting Wafers between Machines.

SweetBunFactory

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been the most consistent performer among its peers in the optical component industry in the past 5 years. They have outperformed their sector throughout the recent bull run, through strong execution and growth in their core

Fabrinet Q1 Presentation

FN Q1 presentation (Fabrinet IR)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.08K Followers
Don't let the name fool you. I have worked professionally in Finance in the Canada for over 10 years helping clients achieve far above market returns. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I also buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

