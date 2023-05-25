Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 8:30 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cammeron McLaughlin - Head of Investor Relations

Bobby Martin - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Katrina O’Connell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America Global Research

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Paul Kearney - Barclays

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to The Gap, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host, Cameron McLaughlin, Head of Investor Relations.

Cammeron McLaughlin

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gap Inc.’s first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that the information made available on this webcast and conference call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause our actual results to be materially different.

For information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, as well as a description and reconciliation of any financial measures not consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our latest earnings release. The risk factors described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on gapinc.com. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today May 25, 2023, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.