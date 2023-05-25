Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mace Security International, Inc. (MACE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCPK:MACE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Remigijus Belzinskas - Corporate Controller

Sanjay Singh - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Shapiro - Lawndale Capital Management

Howard Rosencrans - Value Advisory, LLC

Vijay Marolia - Regal Point Capital Management LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mace Security International First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rem Belzinskas. Please go ahead, sir.

Remigijus Belzinskas

Thank you, Nicole, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Sanjay Singh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mace. Please visit corp.mace.com under Newsroom, where you can find additional materials, including the Q1 2023 financial statements and the quarterly report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as our Q1 2023 financial overview presentation.

Before proceeding, I would like to point out that certain statements and information during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements and are based on management’s expectations and information currently in the possession of management. When used, during our conference call, the words or phrases such as will likely result, are expected to, will continue, is anticipated, estimated, projected and intended to or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, limit of capital resources and disruptions in domestic and international supply chains. Such factors could materially adversely affect Mace’s financial performance. It could cause Mace’s actual results for the future periods to differ materially

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.