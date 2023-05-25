Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 8:39 PM ETMarvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)
SA Transcripts
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Saran - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Matt Murphy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Willem Meintjes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Ambrish Srivastava - BMO

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Marvell Technology Inc.’s First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded today.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ashish Saran, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Ashish Saran

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Marvell's first fiscal quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO; and Willem Meintjes, our CFO. Let me remind everyone that certain comments made today include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.

Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website, as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do not intend to update our forward-looking statements.

During our call today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

