Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 9:20 PM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Oliveira - Investor Relations and ESG Director

Ricardo Dutra - Chief Executive Officer, UOL Group

Alexandre Magnani - Chief Executive Officer

Artur Schunck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Coffey - Barclays

Mario Pierry - Bank of America

Craig Maurer - FT Partners

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

Soomit Datta - New Street Research

Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Kaio Prato - UBS

Eduardo Rosman - BTG Pactual

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous Research

Juan Recalde - Scotiabank

Alexander Markgraff - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good evening. My name is Nihuge, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to PagBank Webcast Results for the First Quarter 2023. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] This event is also being broadcast live via webcast and may be accessed through PagBank website at investors.pagseguro.com. Participants may view the slides in any order they wish. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available after the event is concluded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Eric Oliveira, Head of IR, ESG and Market Intelligence. Please, go ahead.

Eric Oliveira

Hello everyone. Thanks for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements included in the presentation or mentioned on this conference call are based on currently available information and PagBank's current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events.

While PagBank believes that the assumptions, expectations, and projections are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.