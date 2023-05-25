Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutanix: Rare Sales Momentum In A Tough Environment

May 25, 2023 10:23 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.05K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Nutanix rallied more than 15% after the company posted very strong Q3 results.
  • ARR grew more than 30% y/y while ACV billings grew nearly ~20% y/y, on top of landing hundreds of new customers.
  • New initiatives like Project Beacon extend Nutanix's PaaS offerings to public cloud deployments.
  • Expense controls have also helped Nutanix generate strong free cash flow.

Nutanix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Over the past two quarters, it's been rare to see a technology company - particularly one that sells a more capital investment-heavy product - report good results. In the current macro backdrop, companies are deprioritizing transformation projects in order to conserve cash and protect

Chart
Data by YCharts

Nutanix Q3 results

Nutanix Q3 results (Nutanix Q3 earnings release)

Nutanix billings

Nutanix billings (Nutanix Q3 earnings release)

Nutanix ARR

Nutanix ARR (Nutanix Q3 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.05K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTNX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.