Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (OTCQX:NSCIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Selinger - Investor Relations

Sean Krakiwsky - Founder and CEO

Randall McRae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Quenneville - Echelon Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining the Nanalysis First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded today, May 25, 2023. I now have the pleasure of handing you over to your host, Matthew Selinger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Selinger

Thank you, Operator. And welcome everyone to the Nanalysis Scientific’s first quarter 2023 conference call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today will contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management.

These assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our responses. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are included in our filings for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Forward-looking statements on this call may include, but are not limited to, statements and comments with respect to future growth of the company’s business, the ability to graduate to a senior exchange, the company’s acquisition strategy, the ability to develop future products and the possible associated results. The company’s actual performance in the future could differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today and Nanalysis Scientific assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking information as a result of new

