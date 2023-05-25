Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 9:26 PM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)
Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Otero - CFO

Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto - Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Lucca Marquezini - Itaú BBA

Lucas Nagano - Morgan Stanley

Pedro Caravina - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Arco Platform First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]. This event is also being broadcast live via webcast and may be accessed through Arco's website at www.investor.arcoplatform.com, where the presentation is also available.

Now I'll turn the conference over to Robert Otero, Arco's CFO. Otero, you may begin your presentation.

Robert Otero

Thank you. I'm pleased to welcome you to Arco's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me on the call today, we have Arco's CEO, Ari de Sa Cavalcante Neto. During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements related to our business and financial performance, our expectations and guidance for future periods, our expectations regarding strategic product initiatives and their related benefits and our expectations regarding the market. These risks include those not set forth in the documents that we issued earlier today as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the information available to us as of the date hereof. You should not rely on them as predictions of future events, and we disclaim any obligation

