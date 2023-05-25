Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 9:31 PM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Lowry - VP, IR

Joshua James - Founder, CEO & Director

David Jolley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Wood - TD Cowen

Owen Hobbs - JMP Securities

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Domo Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to Peter Lowry, Domo Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peter Lowry

Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call.

Our press release was issued after the market closed and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These include statements about future and prospects or financial projections, our cash requirements plans and expectations for our pricing go-to-market strategy, product adoption and product impact. Our expectations for our sales team and new business opportunities and initiatives, the potential of AI and its impact on our business and the impact of macroeconomic and other conditions on our business.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to documents we file with the SEC, including today's press release, our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

