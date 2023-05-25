Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ford Motor Company (F) Morgan Stanley Sustainable Finance Summit Conference (Transcript)

May 25, 2023 9:57 PM ETFord Motor Company (F), F.PB, FPD
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.66K Followers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Morgan Stanley Sustainable Finance Summit Conference Call May 25, 2023 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Farley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us all today for a conversation with one of the leaders in transformation of a critical piece of the real industrial economy. I'm thrilled to be joined this morning by Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company. Jim has been part of Ford since 2007. And assumed the role as President and CEO in October of 2020 as the company and the industry drove into its most significant transformation since the innovation of the [model key] [ph] assembly line.

Under Jim’s leadership, Ford has introduced the Ford Mustang [last year] [ph] and Ford F-150 Lightning, daring to lead the past for the electrification with two of Ford's most iconic and critical vehicles. Ford has also recently reorganized the company and its reporting along the lines of its traditional gasoline powertrain, electrification, and commercial vehicles, providing a pioneering transparency and accountability in the industry.

We're thrilled to have Jim with us today to discuss how he has approached revolutionizing a 120-year old purpose driven company and an industry with its stakeholders. Before we dive into some questions, we'd like to share some background on Ford's mission and transformation journey with a short video.

[Video Presentation]

Great. So Jim, thanks for joining us today. Can you start by telling us a little bit about Ford’s journey to transform into a leader in electric vehicles, and how is your strategy unique amongst your peers?

Jim Farley

Sure. Well, first of all, I want to thank those of you who are partners for Ford and the Ford team for being here. We are the number 1 employer of Americans in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.