U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Investors Send $3.0 Billion To Investment-Grade Corp. Debt Funds, 7th Weekly Inflow In 8

May 26, 2023 12:13 AM ETSPY, IWM, SOXL, XLK, TLT, HYG, SHV, EMB
Jack Fischer
Summary

  • Equity markets fell for the second straight session, led by the Russell 2000.
  • Exchange-traded fixed-income funds observed a $5.7 billion weekly inflow.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly outflow of $264 million - marking their fourteenth straight weekly outflow.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

During Refinitiv Lipper's fund-flows week that ended May 24, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the sixth week in a row, adding a net of $47.2 billion.

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

