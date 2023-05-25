Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stock Picker's Guide To Emerging Markets

  • As inflation remains high in many developed markets, emerging market central banks were quicker to hike interest rates coming out of the pandemic that helped to steady their economies.
  • So emerging markets started raising interest rates first, and they're likely to be the first to cut interest rates.

Emily Fletcher, a fundamental equities portfolio manager at BlackRock, highlights some

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

