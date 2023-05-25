Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 11:38 PM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO), MEOBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.67K Followers

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 25, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Silviu Itescu – Chief Executive Officer

Eric Rose – Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Chaponnel – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler

Sami Corwin – William Blair

John Hester – Bell Potter

Operator

Thank you all for standing by. Hello and welcome to the Mesoblast Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2023. An announcement and presentation have been lodged with the ASX and will also be available on the home and investor pages at www.mesoblast.com. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin, let me remind you that during today’s conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company’s intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today’s announcement and the company’s filing with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of the date of this webcast and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views of any subsequent dates. The company specifically disclaims any obligations to update such statements.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive Officer of Mesoblast. Please go ahead.

Silviu Itescu

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, good morning to everybody on the call to our operational highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. If we could, go to Slide 4 please. On the call with me today is our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eric Rose; and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.