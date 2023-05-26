PM Images

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are investment-grade triple net lease REITs with impressive track records. O has crushed the REIT sector (VNQ) as well as the S&P 500 (SPY) since going public back in 1994:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, EPRT has delivered strong outperformance since going public as well:

Data by YCharts

While O has a more conservative balance sheet and portfolio, EPRT has stronger growth potential.

In this article, we will compare them and then offer our opinion on which is the better buy at the moment.

O Stock Vs. EPRT Stock: Business Model

Both O and EPRT employ similar triple net lease business models focused on buying single tenant free-standing retail properties and renting them out to tenants. This ensures stable profit margins for landlords, as tenants are responsible for taking care of recurring property expenses. As a result, both REITs have shown stability and high occupancy rates through economic downturns like the Great Recession and COVID-19 lockdowns.

A major competitive advantage for O is its status as the largest triple net lease REIT (and fourth largest global REIT) with 12,492 properties and 1,259 tenants across 84 industries. In addition to its diversification, O also benefits from a highly defensive posturing of its portfolio, with ~91% of its total rent coming from recession resistant and/or e-commerce resistant tenants. It also derives ~41% of its rent from investment-grade tenants.

O Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

On the other hand, EPRT is much smaller with only 1,688 properties, making it only 13.5% the size of Realty Income. However, EPRT still enjoys more than sufficient diversification given that 1,688 properties is still a large number of assets, especially given that they are spread across 348 individual tenants and 16 industries. While EPRT lacks the exposure to investment-grade tenants that O enjoys, it makes up for this by focusing on very strong unit-level rent coverage (3.9x) and a lengthy lease maturity profile (13.9 weighted average years). Moreover, virtually all of its tenants are either service-oriented (i.e., e-commerce resistant and generally recession resistant), experiential (e-commerce resistant), or grocery (e-commerce and recession resistant).

EPRT Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

As a result, we can conclude from this that EPRT will likely be able to generate stronger growth moving forward given its smaller size as well as the fact that it typically gets higher cap rates and/or lease escalation terms on its investments since it focuses on non-investment-grade tenants - while seeking to mitigate some of the increased risk by focusing on property-level economics - whereas O focuses on higher credit quality tenants in exchange for slightly less attractive cap rates and/or lease escalators.

This difference explains why EPRT has significantly outperformed O in recent years in terms of both dividend growth as well as total returns:

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, if we were to face a serious recession, O would probably outperform EPRT due to its stronger balance sheet (discussed next) and more conservative property portfolio, whereas in periods of economic growth and mild recessions, EPRT will likely continue to outperform O for the foreseeable future given its more aggressive approach to underwriting and its smaller size (making it easier for it to scale).

O Stock Vs. EPRT Stock: Balance Sheet

O wins this battle hands down due to its A- credit rating vs. EPRT's BBB- credit rating. This credit rating advantage typically allows O to access debt at a lower cost than EPRT can, enabling it to achieve better risk-adjusted spreads on its investments. The company's balance sheet supports its credit rating, with well-laddered debt maturities, a 5.9 year weighted average term to maturity for its notes and bonds, and a low percentage (10%) of floating rate debt. Additionally, 95% of its debt is unsecured, and it has solid metrics such as a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x and a net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.4x.

EPRT, meanwhile, maintains a low leverage ratio of 4.1x, which is notably lower than O's and gives it greater flexibility to continue fueling growth without having to issue as much equity. EPRT's near-term debt obligations are minimal, with only a $200 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2024 and all of its debt is unsecured.

O Stock Vs. EPRT Stock: Dividend and AFFO Growth Outlook

As we already mentioned, EPRT has been enjoying much stronger dividend growth than O has in recent years, though O's 29 year dividend growth streak and membership in the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) represents the company's formidable ability to reliably increase payouts to shareholders through thick and thin.

Looking ahead, O is expected to maintain a dividend growth outlook in line with its recent history, with both dividend and AFFO per share growth likely to range between 3-5% over the next several years.

On the other hand, EPRT, with its smaller portfolio and ability to leverage up its balance sheet a bit if need be, should be able to achieve faster growth rates for both its AFFO and dividends per share. As a result, we project 4-7% annualized AFFO per share and dividend per share growth for the company in the coming years.

While EPRT's growth will likely outperform O, given that we appear to be on the brink of a recession, it is very possible that O could see its more conservative approach to underwriting and vastly superior scale and diversification begin to pay off. As a result, there are scenarios in which O's growth keeps pace with or even outperforms EPRT's in the coming years.

O Stock Vs. EPRT Stock: Valuation

When it comes down to valuation, this appears to be quite a close comparison, with O being cheaper on a P/NAV basis, EPRT being cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis, and the two virtually tied on a P/AFFO basis. O beats EPRT by 50 basis points on dividend yield:

Metric P/AFFO FWD Dividend Yield EV/EBITDA P/NAV EPRT 14.40x 4.70% 15.08x 1.12x O 14.67x 5.20% 16.10x 1.02x Click to enlarge

Investor Takeaway

Both of these triple net lease REITs are high quality businesses that should continue to churn out steady dividend growth for years to come. With that said, O is probably a better risk-adjusted buy at the moment for several reasons:

Its portfolio is higher quality and better diversified. If we go into a severe recession, its much greater exposure to investment-grade tenants will serve it well, whereas there is much greater uncertainty about how well some of EPRT's tenants will hold up. O offers a meaningfully higher dividend yield at the moment. While EPRT is expect to more than make up for this with its higher growth rate, with interest rates at elevated levels and equity valuations trading only at slight premiums to NAV, EPRT may struggle to sustain its brisk growth rate in the near term at least. Dividend income is a much surer bet - especially coming from a battle-tested business like O - than speculating about costs of capital and cap rates for less-established companies like EPRT. O is cheaper on a P/NAV basis. This means that you get more real estate value per dollar invested when buying O at its current price relative to EPRT at its current price. Given that O is also generally higher quality, this makes O the no-brainer choice in this circumstance.

While EPRT could very likely outperform O moving forward assuming a more bullish outlook for the economy, on a risk-adjusted basis, we would rather put money into O at the moment than EPRT. That said, we rate both of these REITs Buys.