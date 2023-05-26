Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
No Signs Of A Bottom 'Yet' (Technical Analysis)

May 26, 2023 12:30 PM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV
Summary

  • For gold, the green trendline support is at 1950 on the daily chart. If we close below there, it’s either a fake breakdown, which would be bullish, or we’re down to lower levels.
  • For silver, while there is little to suggest that a bottom is in place, there are signs that silver is closer to one than gold. The RSI has a 33 handle and is approaching extremely oversold levels.
  • The banks’ positioning in silver is not signaling a bottom “yet”, but it is far closer to doing so than gold.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By David Brady

This is the current state of play in Gold:

gold prices chart

The green trendline support is at 1950 on the daily chart. If we close below there, it's either a fake breakdown, which would be bullish, or we're down to lower

This article was written by

Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

