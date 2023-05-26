Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Room For Upside Is Still There

May 26, 2023 1:32 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)1 Comment
Summary

  • Meta stock has rallied massively, almost doubling year-to-date. The stock is significantly above last year's levels after a massive selloff on the panic regarding the Metaverse capex.
  • The management implemented several cost optimization initiatives which improved the company's short-term financial performance and are likely to save even more money as severance costs will diminish.
  • My valuation suggests the stock is still undervalued even after a massive year-to-date rally.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At House Hearing

Chip Somodevilla

Investment thesis

My initial analysis of Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock worked well, rallying more than 25% during the last few months. I am still bullish on the store given its very attractive valuation, its strong position in the secular shift toward

Meta's latest earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

Meta's segment results

Meta's latest earnings presentation

Meta's long term financial performance

Seeking Alpha

Meta fair value calculation with DCF approach

Author's calculations

Meta DCF analysis optimistic

Author's calculations

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

