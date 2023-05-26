Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Galiano Gold: Reserves Reinstated And Cost Guidance Lowered

Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Galiano Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~32,700 ounces of gold, a 23% decline from the year-ago period.
  • However, this was an unusual quarter with a reliance on low-grade stockpiles, but despite the lower grades and recoveries, the AGM reported positive free cash flow in the period.
  • Fortunately, 2024 should be a much better year as mining begins at Abore and Miradani North (Q4 2023, Q2 2024), with a return to a ~150,000+ ounce production profile.
  • That said, while Galiano is doing a solid job of under-promising and over-delivering and the reinstatement of reserves has de-risked the story, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

The Q1 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector is nearly over and one of the first companies to report its results was Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU). And while several junior producers limped into the year with a

Asanko Gold Mine

Asanko Gold Mine (Company Website)

Asanko Gold Mine - Quarterly Production

Asanko Gold Mine - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Galiano Gold - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins

Galiano Gold - Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

AGM - Updated Technical Report

AGM - Updated Technical Report (Company Presentation)

AGM - Updated Technical Report (Company Website)

Perseus Mining - Production Profile & Costs

Perseus Mining - Production Profile & Costs (Perseus Mining Presentation)

Gold Miners Sentiment - April 2022 to April 2023

Gold Miners Sentiment - April 2022 to April 2023 (Author's Data & Chart )

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

