Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Integra Resources: 2023 Is A Year With Several Potential Catalysts

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Integra Resources has underperformed most precious metals mining companies over the last year, which has led to an attractive valuation.
  • However, a re-rating is likely dependent on the sentiment improving drastically for junior development companies.
  • A resource update on DeLamar and a PEA on Wildcat & Mountain View are interesting catalysts later in Q2-23.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Off The Beaten Path. Learn More »

An open-pit mine

Claude Laprise

Investment Thesis

Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) is a precious metals development company in the Great Basin, United States. The company has recently merged with Millennial Precious Metals Corp and has some interesting potential catalysts in 2023.

Integra's stock price

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 2 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 3 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 3 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 4 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 4 - Source: Integra Presentation

Figure 5 - Source: Integra's NPV Estimates

Figure 5 - Source: Integra's NPV Estimates

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, and is up 2% in March of 2023.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.59K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, which I think is underappreciated in today's world, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics and I have extensive experience with the investment management industry. I am the CEO of a small investment company. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries.

Presently, I am very focused on the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies. I am also invested in the uranium and oil & gas industries, due to underinvestments together with very attractive valuations.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer an investing group service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.