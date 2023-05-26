Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seanergy Maritime Holdings: Downgrading On Weaker Charter Rate Prospects And Renewed Corporate Governance Concerns

May 26, 2023 2:11 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)USEA
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Shares of Greece-based Capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime Holdings sold off to new all-time lows after the company reported seasonally weak first quarter results.
  • Based on preliminary time charter equivalent ("TCE") rates, Q2 should see a vastly improved performance with the company returning to free cash flow generation.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per common share payable on or about July 6, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023.
  • Despite shares trading near all time lows, the company recently awarded a strikingly high number of shares to executive officers, members of the BoD and non-executive employees with Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis grabbing the lion's share.
  • While the discount to net asset value has increased to over 70%, I am downgrading the company's shares to "Speculative Buy" on weaker charter rate prospects and renewed corporate governance concerns.

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, shares of Greece-based Capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime") sold off to new

Earnings Highlights

BDI

Cash Flows

NAV

FFAs

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

