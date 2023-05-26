Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RPT Realty: Strong Leasing Trends And Deeply Discounted Valuation

May 26, 2023 2:15 AM ETRPT Realty (RPT)
Weighing Machine
Summary

  • RPT Realty shares have declined over 10% year-to-date and are down 22% over the past year.
  • RPT has meaningfully improved the quality of its portfolio over the past year, divesting slower-growing centers in the Midwest and increasing exposure to Florida.
  • 2022 was RPT's best year of leasing since 2016. Leasing remained strong in 1Q. Solid leasing trends are driven by a lack of new supply over the past decade.
  • The benefits of RPT's leasing activity will become apparent in 2024-25 as leases commence and rent flows through to NOI.
  • At $9 per share, RPT trades at an implied cap rate of 9% and just 9x FFO which is a meaningful discount to shopping center peers and recent transactions. Shares look to have a 60+% upside.

Scenery of shopping district

MasaoTaira

Despite tremendous progress in upgrading its portfolio and robust leasing figures, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares have performed poorly, falling over 10% thus far in 2023 and 22% over the past year.

Like its shopping center REIT peers, RPT is poised

overview

RPT Portfolio Overview (Investor Presentation)

leasingpres

2022 Leasing Highlights (2022 RPT Investor Presentation)

rptbbby

RPT management commentary on Bed Bath locations (1Q23 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

brx1qbby

Brixmor Management Commentary on Bed Bath locations (1Q23 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

sitcbbby

Site Centers Management Commentary on Bed Bath locations (1Q23 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Kimco chart

Shopping Center Supply / Store Closures (Kimco Investor Presentation )

sitc repl cost

Site Centers Management on Supply & Replacement Costs (1Q23 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha )

val

RPT Valuation (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

Weighing Machine
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author is LONG BRX SITC WSR

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

