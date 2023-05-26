Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nike: Better Buying Opportunities Ahead

May 26, 2023 2:59 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • I consider Nike an undisputable global leader in the athletic apparel market with solid pricing power, though the company faces tough headwinds in the macro environment now.
  • To avoid increased inventory in the slowing economy, the company will need to cut prices, which will hurt profitability.
  • My valuation analysis suggests there is little upside potential from current levels. Thus, there will be better entry points in the next 12 months.

Снимок крупным планом кроссовок Jordan 1 Retro Black Red. Воздушные иордании.

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been demonstrating strong financial performance over the long term thanks to high customer loyalty and a strong brand. Being a discretionary company, the company faces headwinds given the current harsh macro

Nike's revenue disaggregated

Nike's latest 10-K report

Nike's financials over the last decade

Author's calculations

Nike's profitability metrics

Seeking Alpha

Nike inventory levels

Seeking Alpha

Nike's latest quarterly dynamics

Seeking Alpha

Nike's balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

NKE DCF valuation

Author's calculations

Nike DDM valuation

Author's calculations

NKE valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

