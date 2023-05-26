Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOV: A Hold Until Valuation Goes Down

May 26, 2023 3:34 AM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
192 Followers

Summary

  • NOV Inc has been growing revenues on a yearly basis as it's trying to satisfy the demand from the industry.
  • The outlook for oil and gas seems solid and they will be with us for many decades, which makes for a market NOV can continue to operate within.
  • The valuation right now is too high for my liking however, paying between 7 and 8x earnings seems like a better deal and NOV will be a hold for me.

Working at refinery oil production platform.

Smederevac

Investment Summary

NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV), is a company that gets exposure to the oil and gas industry by selling systems and components to companies focused on the drilling and production part of those commodities. The last few years

Some highlights from the last report

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

The OECD inventories over a period

OECD Inventories (Investor Presentation)

The debt the company has and th maturity of it

Company Debt (Investor Presentation)

The stock chart over the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
192 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.