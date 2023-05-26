Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capital Southwest: The Best Among High-Yielding Dividend For A 2023 Recession

May 26, 2023 7:30 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)ARCC, MAIN5 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Capital Southwest remains an under-the-radar but high-quality and well-managed BDC.
  • As far as stocks yielding ~12% go, CSWC is probably one of the safest, if not 'the' safest, you could own going into a recession.
  • The floating rate portfolio is performing well, and the balance sheet is very strong, illustrated by Capital Southwest's recent receipt of an investment-grade credit rating from Moody's.
  • I compare CSWC to two other top-tier BDC peers.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

12% red text isolated on white background, 3d render illustration

viking75/iStock via Getty Images

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a top-notch business development company ("BDC") based in Dallas, Texas. The BDC makes senior (primarily first-lien) loans to lower middle-market businesses across various industries and sectors.

Despite enjoying similar levels of quality

CSWC credit quality

CSWC FQ4 Presentation

Capital Southwest balance sheet

CSWC FQ4 Presentation

CSWC dividend record

CSWC FQ4 Presentation

CSWC portfolio growth

CSWC FQ4 Presentation

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.59K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC, ARCC, MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.