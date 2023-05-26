Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alteryx: Trying To Board The AI Hype Train

May 26, 2023 4:30 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Over the past few years Alteryx has built out an end-to-end machine learning platform and developed a cloud solution.
  • Generative AI could be supportive of Alteryx’s focus on citizen data scientists, but the same capabilities are available to all vendors.
  • Microsoft is an enormous threat to Alteryx, and even if Alteryx continues to be successful, Microsoft will likely cap the company’s success at a relatively modest level.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

Despite registering strong growth over the past 12 months, Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) stock price continues to fall. Much of this is likely due to the heavy increase in sales and marketing expenses necessary to drive growth, but

Alteryx Services

Figure 1: Alteryx Services (source: Alteryx)

Alteryx's AiDIN Solution

Figure 2: Alteryx's AiDIN Solution (source: Alteryx)

Microsoft Fabric

Figure 3: Microsoft Fabric (source: Microsoft)

Alteryx 2023 Guidance

Table 1: Alteryx 2023 Guidance (source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Alteryx Revenue Growth

Figure 4: Alteryx Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Alteryx Customer Count

Figure 5: Alteryx Customer Count (source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Job Openings Mentioning Alteryx in the Job Requirements

Figure 6: Job Openings Mentioning Alteryx in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Alteryx Profit Margins

Figure 7: Alteryx Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Alteryx Operating Expenses

Figure 8: Alteryx Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Alteryx)

Alteryx Job Openings

Figure 9: Alteryx Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Alteryx EV/S Multiple

Figure 10: Alteryx EV/S Multiple (source: Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

