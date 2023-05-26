Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
West Pharmaceutical: Hard To Justify The Price

Summary

  • West Pharmaceutical has rallied nearly 45% year-to-date.
  • The company is poised to benefit from the increasing popularity of biologics, which account for a majority of its revenue.
  • Ongoing pressure from de-stocking and the potential shift to oral-based obesity therapy are major concerns.
  • The current valuation is extremely elevated.
  • I rate WST stock as a sell.

Treating knee pain with platelet-rich plasma injection. Treatment of arthritis and osteoarthritis

Andrii Borodai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After a disappointing performance in 2022, West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) has rebounded significantly in the past few months and is already up nearly 45% year to date, as investors' sentiment started to improve. However, I do not think

West Pharma

West Pharma

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

