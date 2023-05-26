Andrii Borodai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After a disappointing performance in 2022, West Pharmaceutical (NYSE:WST) has rebounded significantly in the past few months and is already up nearly 45% year to date, as investors' sentiment started to improve. However, I do not think the current price point is justified and the rally seems extended.

The company should continue to benefit from the increasing popularity of biologics, but near-term headwinds and risks will likely put meaningful pressure on growth. Besides the concern regarding its fundamentals, the company's current valuation also looks extremely elevated, with multiples substantially higher than peers. Given the near-term concerns and lofty valuation, I believe there should be ample potential downside and I rate the company as a sell.

Increasing Popularity Of Biologics

For those unfamiliar with the company, West Pharmaceutical is a life science equipment company that specializes in injection, containment, and other related products. I believe the increasing popularity of biologics should present a long-term tailwind for West Pharma. The company currently generates roughly 41% of its revenue from biologics, making it well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing market expansion.

Biologics are large molecule drugs made from living organisms or contain components of living organisms. They are usually more advanced or targeted therapies used to treat complex diseases. For instance, COVID vaccines, gene therapies, and mRNA therapies are all considered biologics.

The popularity of biologics has been rising due to ongoing development and innovation in the industry. The adoption rate has also increased due to the need for more personalized and advanced therapies. The market opportunities in biologics are massive. According to Grand View Research, its market size is forecasted to grow from $326.8 billion in 2020 to $399.2 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 3.9%. Thanks to the market growth, biologics have grown from accounting for 22% of total sales in 2016 to accounting for 41% recently. I believe the ongoing market expansion should continue to provide solid tailwinds moving forward.

Near Term Headwind

I believe de-stocking will continue to be a headwind in the near term. Due to the unprecedented boom in demand during the pandemic, many healthcare companies have stocked up a massive amount of inventories in anticipation of an ongoing increase in COVID cases and overall demand. However, the pandemic lasted shorter than most expected and demand also did not continue to spike, resulting in many companies now having elevated inventory levels. For instance, West Pharma's inventories increased 7.8% to $447 million in the latest quarter, despite revenue expected to be up only 3% for the year.

As you can see from the chart below, while the inventory level has declined further from December 2022, it is still 15% above the sustainable level, which is concerning. Given this backdrop, life science companies like West Pharma will likely have to continue to de-stock their inventories throughout the year, which will put ongoing pressure on margins and growth.

Notable Risk

The potential success of oral weight loss therapy presents a huge risk to West Pharma in my opinion. Earlier this week, Pfizer's (PFE) oral GLP-1 receptor agonist danuglipron reportedly saw encouraging weight loss effects during its phase 2 trial. Recipients saw a ~2.7% and ~4.9% weight loss following a 120 mg and 80 mg twice-daily regimen at Week 16, according to Jama Network.

The therapy may become a replacement for Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy, an injection-based obesity therapy. Besides Pfizer, Eli Lilly (LLY) is soon starting its phase 3 trial for its oral GLP-1 agonist orforglipron, which is also used to treat obesity. The potential shift from injection therapy to oral therapy is a threat to West Pharma as it may impact the demand for injection-related products.

This will also impact the company's ability to expand in the massive and fast-growing obesity market. According to Vantage Market Research, the market size of obesity treatment is forecasted to grow from $11.6 billion in 2022 to $39 billion in 2030, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 16.3%. There are still many uncertainties in the future development of oral-based obesity therapy, but I believe this is a potential risk that investors should keep an eye on moving forward.

Elevated Valuation

After the massive rally in the past few months, West Pharma's valuation looks extremely lofty in my opinion. The company is currently trading at an fwd PE ratio of 44.2x, which is much higher than other life science equipment companies including Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), and Mettler-Toledo (MTD). From the chart below, you can see that the company is trading at a substantial premium of 75.4% compared to the peers' average fwd PE ratio of 25.2x. I believe this is totally unjustified, especially when considering its expected revenue growth of just 3.2% for the year.

On a historical basis, the current valuation also seems fully valued, with multiples basically in line with its 5-year average fwd PE ratio of 45x. It is worth noting that the past 5 years included the unprecedented pandemic which temporarily boosted the demand and valuation of the company, therefore the figure is somehow inflated in my opinion.

Investors Takeaway

It is hard to justify the current price of West Pharmaceutical. While the company should see long-term tailwinds amid the ongoing shift to biologics, I believe the near-term concerns will likely offset the growth. De-stocking pressure will likely last through the year and the promising results from Pfizer further strengthen the optimism for oral-based obesity therapy, which poses a threat for the company. Valuation is also a major issue, as the current multiples are significantly elevated compared to peers. I do not think the current price point is sustainable and the valuation will likely revert lower moving forward. Therefore I rate the company as a sell.