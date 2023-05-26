Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Holley: Decent Q1 2023 Results But Underwhelming Outlook (Rating Upgrade)

May 26, 2023 4:34 AM ETHolley Inc. (HLLY)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • With sales rising in Q1 2023 and Holley implementing cost-cutting measures, the gross profit and adjusted EBITDA soared by 43.3% and 124.5% quarter on quarter.
  • However, quarterly sales and adjusted EBITDA should fall in the coming months according to the 2023 outlook and HLLY could breach its consolidated net leverage ratio financial covenant soon.
  • Holley has been unable to bring down its net debt and the consolidated net leverage ratio financial covenant level declines to 5.75x in Q4 2023.
  • In my view, risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Microcap Review get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

silhouette form of bear on technical financial graph

monsitj

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about U.S. high-performance automotive parts maker Holley (NYSE:NYSE:HLLY), the latest of which was in February when I said that the financial situation of the company was getting precarious and

Holley brands

Holley

Holley net sales

Holley

Holley orders and shipments

Holley

Holley gross profit

Holley

Holley SG&A

Holley

Holley key financials

Holley

Holley net debt

Holley

Holley 2023 outlook

Holley

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.49K Followers
Leader of Microcap Review
Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.