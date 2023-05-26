Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TFS Financial: A Robust Performance Means Higher Capital Returns

May 26, 2023 4:55 AM ETTFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
912 Followers

Summary

  • TFS Financial Corporation remains impeccable with its steady revenue growth and adequate returns.
  • Its decent financial positioning allows it to sustain its operating capacity amidst a rugged market.
  • Macroeconomic headwinds persist, but the decreasing and relaxing inflation may help stabilize its operations.
  • Dividend payouts are enticing, given the sustained increase and high yields.
  • The stock price remains in a downward pattern, making it an excellent bargain.

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

ridvan_celik

Macroeconomic volatility intensifies as interest rate hikes persist. Recession fears are evident as the aggregate demand remains relatively weaker. With that, the banking industry faces more risks in its loan and investment portfolio. Deposits and borrowings become costlier. These make it more difficult

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Cash And Investments And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TFSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

