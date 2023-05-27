Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upstart: This Optimism May Not Survive The Downturn

May 27, 2023 10:00 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Prudence has worked well for UPST, as evidenced by the moderation of its loan origination and operating expenses by the latest quarter.
  • Combined with the secured $2B funding despite the recent banking meltdown, we may see the AI fintech demonstrate its proof of concept at a time of AI boom.
  • These naturally led to UPST's exemplary FQ2'23 guidance, with sustained top-line growth and break-even adj. EBITDA, despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • Meanwhile, with the massive short cover, the stock has also climbed over-optimistically, suggesting an excellent time to take some gains here.

The UPST Investment Thesis Just Got A Lot More Interesting

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) appears to have bottomed by FQ1'23, significantly aided by the recent banking meltdown in March 2023, with the April CPI similarly indicating a decelerating

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

