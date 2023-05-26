Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ashtead: Strong Performance But Risks Ahead

May 26, 2023 6:13 AM ETAshtead Group plc (ASHTF), ASHTY
Manika Premsingh
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Industrial equipment supplier, Ashtead, has seen an expected drop in share price. But does it mean a bigger drop ahead?
  • There's no denying the company's robust fundamentals, but the US construction sector is facing uncertainties with a drop in leading indicators, tighter lending standards, and the US debt ceiling situation.
  • ASHTF's long-term returns are strong, but I'd wait until the current uncertainties blow over before buying it. If for no reason other, a chance of buying it at lower price.
Workers at the construction site

lechatnoir

Since I last wrote about the industrial equipment supplier Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF) in February, it was and remains a fundamentally solid company. However, I had anticipated a near-term dip in price, which has happened. Since that time, its price has dropped by 6.6% as I

Guidance

Source: Ashtead

Financial Snapshot

Source: Ashtead

DMI

Source: Dodge Construction Network

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh
Manika Premsingh
471 Followers
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

