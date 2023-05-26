Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JAKKS Pacific: My Coffee Can Portfolio King For May

Summary

  • JAKKS Pacific was the king of my coffee can portfolio by far over these last 3 months.
  • JAKKS is one of the highest-scoring companies currently on Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula screener when combining the earnings yield of 36.9% with the ROIC of 31.27%.
  • With current assets 4x greater than long-term debt, this is as good of a balance sheet that you'll get in a small cap outside of biotech.
  • I will provide an impression of my own visit to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Super Nintendo World" and possible implications for JAKK's Nintendo toy line.

An open can with coffee beans on the background of a cup and a saucer

ViktoriiaNovokhatska/iStock via Getty Images

King of the coffee can

My third installment of the coffee can portfolio will include a comprehensive analysis of the winner of the portfolio so far, JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). For reference, the second

my own excel sheet results month 3

my own excel sheet

Chart
Data by YCharts

My own photo taken at Super Nintendo World

Before main park opening: My own photo from Super Nintendo World

goodcalculators.com RRR for JAKK

goodcalculators.com

yahoo finance estimates JAKK

yahoo finance

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNKO, JAKK, DIS, CMCSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

