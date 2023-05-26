Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Redwire Is On Track To Become Profitable

May 26, 2023 6:33 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)
Manuel Paul Dipold
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Redwire's profitability could be achieved with further positive business development in the next few years.
  • Debt, interest charges, and SBCs are not excessively high.
  • The company has only $11M cash left, which means new shares will soon be issued or new debt will probably be raised.
  • I will continue to observe the stock, but not yet buy.

Investment thesis

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is an exciting space sector company whose revenue and cost development suggest that it could reach profitability within the next few years. However, the company will soon run out of money, and already in the past, there was

Revenues by Customer Type

RDW Overview

RDW cashflow

RDW Q1 2023

RDW insider trades

