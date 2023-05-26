Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: Ignore Theatres, You're Getting Them For Free

May 26, 2023 6:50 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR)AAPL, AMZN
Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
153 Followers

Summary

  • Investors are entirely focused on the theatre business, when in reality, the market has written it off completely.
  • With the dividend covered even without theatre cash flow and the rest of the portfolio performing at record levels, it's time to buy.
  • I present my controversial approach.

Carousel, Ferris wheel, train, balloon and plane surrounded by colorful balls on a blue background.-3d rendering.

Garfieldbigberm/iStock via Getty Images

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is an interesting REIT which focuses on experiential real estate. They own a total of 363 properties located across North America. As shown below, the majority of their properties comprise their experiential portfolio which

epr

EPR

epr

EPR

This article was written by

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
153 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.