EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is an interesting REIT which focuses on experiential real estate. They own a total of 363 properties located across North America. As shown below, the majority of their properties comprise their experiential portfolio which includes movie theatres (41% of adj. EBITDAre), eat & play concepts like Topgolf or go-karting (24%), amusement parks, ski resorts, fitness centers, and more. A small portion of their portfolio (7%) is allocated towards early child education and private schools. What's important is that their strategy is to shift away from movie theatres and education and reinforce the rest of their experiential portfolio which is the most profitable part when put together.

It's easy to see that the company is heavily focused on movie theatres - a segment which was hit hard during Covid and hasn't fully recovered. The theme is similar to that of office space. It seems that both are facing secular declines and could fall even further, which has made the valuations very cheap. The thing is that the market tends to overreact both ways, and I don't like betting on extreme outcomes such as the end of cinemas as we know them. That's why at first glance I think this could be an opportunity to load up on some super cheap theatres, especially when you consider that we have some short term catalysts to rely on here. Yes, I'm talking about the well-known fact that Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have both decided to invest into movie production big time - a billion per year each.

Before looking at their results, we need to talk about some recent headlines. The thing is that two of EPR's major theatre tenants are currently facing or are close to bankruptcy. This puts a lot of uncertainty on what's going to happen next and it is the main reason why the stock has sold off so much. Here's the thing though, I don't particularly care if those tenants manage to emerge out of bankruptcy or not. I don't even care if EPR manages to find new tenants for the space. What matters to me is whether or not the stock is adequately priced to reflect the current reality and it indeed seems that it is. Compared to its historical FFO multiple, the stock trades at a 35-40% discount. That means that the market has effectively written off their entire movie theatre portfolio. This means that even in the most bearish case when EPR never gets another dollar in revenue from their movie theatres, the stock is not overpriced here. And as you can probably tell, that extreme outcome is not going to happen, at least not to the full extent. So that's really where the opportunity lies if the rest of their portfolio is intact. That's why unlike my colleagues I will not focus on theatres in this article, since as I just showed you they don't matter and the market has written them off giving us a nice margin of safety for the rest of the properties. I will focus on the rest of the portfolio instead.

Without theatres, things are really as good as they get. The experiential portfolio is nearly fully occupied (98%) and is currently operating way above pre-pandemic levels. Not only that but the company is investing heavily into new projects at a time when prices are cheap. In Q1, they purchased a brand-new climbing wall for $43.3 million at a yield of 8% and for the remainder of the year they plan to invest an additional $200 Million. This should boost their portfolio growth nicely and while management did not provide guidance due to uncertainties related to theatre bankruptcies, I see 3-5% on their experiential portfolio as almost a certainty (note that about half of this is locked in with rent escalation clauses and the rest will come from new acquisitions).

So really we're buying the experiential portfolio at fair value here with a decent growth going forward. And on top of that, we get an 8% dividend, that is covered even if theatres don't produce anything. So once again, don't focus on the theatre business, focus on the rest. And the rest is indeed good, especially when looking at their balance sheet which, although it's BBB- rated, has 100% of debt fixed-rate. The average interest rate stands at 4.32% which is reasonable and crucially, there are no material debt repayments that couldn't be covered from cash until 2024. This can really give investors an ease of mind.

To sum up, I rate EPR as a BUY here not because, I think the movie theatre is going to be great going forward, but because the market has written off all of the theatre income and that's simply too bearish with the rest of the portfolio operating at record levels and a healthy balance sheet. The way to think about it is that essentially anything that theatres produce is upside beyond an already nice 10-12% return (8% dividend + 3-5% growth).