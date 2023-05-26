Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MGV: Value Likely To Underperform, Consider Alternative Strategy

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
914 Followers

Summary

  • A low beta value category may not be a good choice before a potential bull run.
  • The performance of value ETFs such as Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares is likely to be hampered by high valuations and pressure on value-rich sectors like healthcare.
  • Instead, investors might pursue high-beta growth ETFs, which are more likely to benefit from the upward trend.

Green upward arrow beside a bull animal figure. Bullish run market in stocks and cryptocurrency trading concept.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

It might not be the best time to buy low-beta value-focused ETFs like Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) ahead of a possible uptrend. This is because some of the most important

CNN Fear & Greed Index

CNN Fear & Greed Index (CNN.com)

RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (Seeking Alpha)

MGV Holding Breakdown

MGV Holding Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

FY 2023 Earnings Forecast

FY 2023 Earnings Forecast (FactSet.com)

Value Vs Growth Forward PE

Value Vs Growth Forward PE (Yardeni.com)

Quant Rating

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

