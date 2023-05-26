Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gerdau Is Positioned For Long-Term Success

May 26, 2023 7:01 AM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB)
Douglas McKenny
Summary

  • Gerdau has vastly trailed the stock market in the last five years.
  • However, GGB's dividend issuance is so strong that total shareholder returns have closed the gap on the market.
  • Gerdau’s free cash flow generation easily supports dividend growth.
  • The firm’s capital cycle evolution is tending toward capital exits and rising profitability and returns.
  • The firm is trading at an attractive multiple, with very cheap free cash flows.

The Americas leading long steel producer, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has lagged the stock market over the last five years, such that the firm is trading at a very low P/E multiple. However, the firm's dividend issuance has been strong enough

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings and Author Calculations

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings and Author Calculations

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings and Author Calculations

Source: Gerdau S.A. Filings and Author Calculations

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
468 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

