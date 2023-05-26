Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Death And Rebirth Of Solana

May 26, 2023 7:04 AM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD)
D Lombardo
  • Solana was created to solve the Blockchain Trilemma. The project has a unique set of technologies that allow it to run better and faster than competing Layer 1s.
  • A fundamental approach shows a blockchain that’s better rated compared to Layer 1 peers.
  • FTX's sudden failure was a shock to the whole Solana ecosystem.
  • New innovative technologies such as Compression, Validator Client Software and the Neon EVM are attracting projects involved in decentralized infrastructure and NFTs.
  • Solana recently released a blockchain-native smartphone with an embedded wallet.

Solana SOL cryptocurrency physical coin, abstract background.

Thesis

Though Solana (SOL-USD) is named after a beach, life at SOL has been ANYTHING but a beach. Like all projects, Solana suffered from the 5/2022 TerraUSD stablecoin crash and the associated decline in the Terra (

Speed comparison

Layer 1 peers

State of Solana

number of developers per project

Geography

Cloud ASN

Inflation rates per project

TVL

Github commits

NFTs

Compression Technology and cost

Solana phone orders

Market Cap/Daily Transactions

chart

D Lombardo
Dom received his MBA in Management and Finance.He supports all Crypto with the exception of Shtcoins.Areas of expertise are: Exponential Age (i.e, Cathie Wood) names and Blockchain.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdTKlxmvT0JyT4X60gI-vEw

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

