Formula One: Popularity Driving Growth

May 26, 2023 7:06 AM ETFormula One Group (FWONK)
Summary

  • Renewed revenue growth has been driven by a strategic initiative to target new customers.
  • Netflix's Drive to Survive, new tracks globally, and digital expansion are key growth drivers that have been highly successful.
  • F1 looks to have reached its race limit annually, which is a small concern, meaning growth must be driven by value rather than scale.
  • F1's EBITDA-M is 20%, with scope for improvement to c.25% in the coming years.
  • Our valuation implies a 5% upside, which is not sufficient to garner a buy rating.

Close-up of a Ferrari F1 car in the museum.

Marzia Camerano/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • F1 is a fantastic business on a growth trajectory as its current owners look to rapidly accelerate interest in the sport.
  • Margins are improving as sponsorship/TV deals
Chart
Data by YCharts

F1 FORMULA ONE

F1 Financials (Tikr Terminal)

F1 Formula 1 Formula One

F1 interest (Google Trends)

F1 Formula 1 formula one

Wall Street outlook (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
960 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

