Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IG: No Signs Of Active Alpha

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • The IG ETF is an actively managed ETF that is marketed as capitalizing on market inefficiencies to deliver superior 'risk-adjusted returns'.
  • However, after reviewing the fund's performance, I do not see any evidence of active 'alpha'.
  • While I believe active bond managers can help investors outperform by picking attractive investments in the coming recession, I am not sure IG will be that vehicle.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

With a heightened risk of recession, I have been advising readers to reduce risk and upgrade the quality of their portfolios. For example, I have suggested investors move into mega-caps via the Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (

XLG has outperformed S&P 500 since my article

Figure 1 - XLG has outperformed S&P 500 since my recommendation (Seeking Alpha)

IG ETF portfolio construction framework

Figure 1 - IG ETF portfolio construction framework (IG factsheet)

IG portfolio characteristics

Figure 2 - IG portfolio characteristics (principalam.com)

IG ETF sector and credit quality allocations

Figure 3 - IG ETF sector and credit quality allocation (IG factsheet)

IG pays a generous distribution yield

Figure 4 - IG pays a generous trailing distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

IG distribution amounts

Figure 5 - IG distribution amounts (principalam.com)

30D SEC yield may be more representative of forward yield

Figure 6 - 30D SEC yield may be more representative of IG's distribution yield (IG factsheet)

IG historical returns

Figure 7 - IG historical returns (morningstar.com)

IG risk vs. returns

Figure 8 - IG risk vs. returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.