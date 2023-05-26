Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vicarious Surgical: Cash Burn Adds To Downside Risk

May 26, 2023 7:28 AM ETVicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)ISRG
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Summary

  • RBOT is attempting to commercialize a novel robotic surgery system with virtual reality capabilities.
  • Commercialization is only expected in 2025 pending certifications and medical device approval.
  • The company is bleeding cash and will likely require a major capital raise in the next year.
Operating room Doctor or Surgeon anatomy on Advanced robotic surgery machine futuristic virtual interface, robotic surgery are precision, miniaturisation future of tomorrow healthcare and wellness

whyframestudio/iStock via Getty Images

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) is developing a next-generation robotics-assisted minimally invasive surgical system. One innovation is to incorporate virtual reality sensing and visualization allowing surgeons to see a 3D representation of the surgical field. The idea here

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

