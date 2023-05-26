Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2023

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lithium chemical spot prices surged higher and spodumene spot prices were flat the past month.
  • Lithium market news - Samsung SDI & GM $3B EV battery plant in USA. Hyundai and SK On EV battery cell production JV in USA. Tesla lithium refinery groundbreaking.
  • Lithium company news - Albemarle OK's up to $1.5B lithium hydroxide plant expansion in Australia, signs Strategic supply Agreement with Ford. SQM announces long-term lithium supply agreement with Ford.
  • Allkem and Livent to merge and create a leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer. DFS confirms NAL value with A$2.2B NPV8%. Piedmont Lithium Tennessee Project (LiOH refinery) DFS result of NPV8% US$2.5 billion and post-tax IRR of 32%.
  • Lithium Americas approves agreement providing for separation into two leading lithium companies - Lithium Americas & Lithium Argentina. LAC - Biden administration says Nevada lithium mine can proceed.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Electric car and EV car charging station with cityscape background in futuristic vehicle concept. Electric vehicle in smart city at night. EV car charging at electric vehicle charging station.

Fahroni

Welcome to the May 2023 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw a huge recovery in China spot lithium carbonate prices (up 44%). China EV sales have been doing very well which has lifted lithium demand and run

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart

Trading Economics

SPGlobal lithium price forecast as of Nov. 2022

SPGlobal

Wood Mackenzie's lithium price forecast - July 2022

Wood Mackenzie

UBS lithium demand v supply forecast to 2030

UBS

Lithium demand v supply forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (from mid 2022)

BMI

Fastmarkets lithium demand v supply forecast (as of 2022)

Fastmarkets

BMI (Q2, 2022 forecast) - Lithium demand to exceed supply mostly this decade

BMI

Lithium demand v supply chart (kt LCE battery grade) (deficits forecast every year with only a slight surplus in 2027)

Liontown company presentation courtesy of Wood Mackenzie & Albemarle

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing and the IEA

2021 IEA forecast for critical metals

IEA

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart

Rio Tinto

BMI demand growth 2022-2035 (in mtpa) for critical metals, also number of new mines required by 2035

BMI

BMI Lithium forecast to 2032

Reuters courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Solar & wind production needs to increase by 3x/yr, battery production by 29x/yr, BEV production by 11x/yr

Tesla 2023 shareholder meeting

Kwinana lithium refinery JV (51% Tianqi: 49% IGO) in Western Australia

IGO Limited

Summary of March 2023 Quarterly Activities results

Pilbara Minerals

MinRes' production expansion targets as of Nov. 2022

MinRes

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LIT' title='Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF'>LIT</a>) 10 year price chart

Seeking Alpha

Trend Investing

Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.

Trend Investing articles:

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.12K Followers
Leader of Trend Investing
Trend Investing looks at investment trends for professional investors.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment (similar to CFA) and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. Trend Investing searches the globe for great investments with a focus on "trend investing" themes. Some focus trends include electric vehicles and the lithium/cobalt/graphite/nickel/copper/vanadium miners, battery and plastics recycling, the online data boom, 5G, IoTs, AI, cloud computing, renewable energy, energy storage etc. Trend Investing was recently selected as the leading expert consultancy for a U.S government project on the EV supply chain and to the Board of Directors of the Critical Minerals Institute.

Trend Investing hosts an Investing Group service called Trend Investing for professional and sophisticated investors. The service is information only and does not offer advice or recommendations - see Seeking Alpha's Terms of use .

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV (AMS:AMG), TSX:LAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LTR, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, ASX:1MC, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES [ASX:VUL], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], SAVANNAH RESOURCES [XETRA:SAV], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM [TSXV:ILC], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], EUROPEAN LITHIUM [ASX:EUR], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], METALS AUSTRALIA OPTIONS [ASX:MLSOD], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS [TSX:AVL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], COSMOS EXPLORATION [ASX:C1X], MEGADO MINERALS [ASX:MEG], OMNIA METALS GROUP [ASX:OM1], ERAMET [FRA:ERA], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.