phive2015

Yesterday may have looked like an impressive day for the major market averages, especially in light of the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, but it was a very narrowly focused market. In two words - artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia (NVDA) supplies the chips used in AI applications, which are on the rise, and its earnings report was a blowout. The stock soared and the tech behemoths related to it followed the chip maker's lead. That said, the stock is atrociously priced at 20-times sales. The last time I saw this kind of absurd valuation was for Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Peloton (PTON) during the pandemic. Nvidia's surge should mark an intermediate-term top for the Nasdaq 100.

Finviz

This is not a shift in my bullish outlook for markets. Instead, I think breadth will improve moving forward, as the average stock starts to participate in this year's rally, while technology takes a breather. Interest rates were on the rise yesterday across the yield curve, pressuring the average stock, which bears are misinterpreting as a sign that the Fed is going to raise rates again in June. This is wishful thinking for pundits who have been incorrectly forecasting lower risk assets prices all year long. Most have latched onto wording in the Fed's most recent meeting minutes to build their case, failing to recognize that the statement, as well as the rhetoric from officials that has followed, is designed to manage expectations rather than indicate specific policy moves.

Finviz

The resilience of the ongoing expansion, which has also frustrated the bear camp, is another reason bears believe the Fed will be forced to raise rates again. For example, it came as no surprise to see weekly unemployment claims decline to 229,000 yesterday, which is close to the two-month low of 225,000, as this week's purchasing managers' survey from S&P Global showed renewed strength for the service sector. Yet labor market strength is not disrupting the disinflationary trend or the gradual decline in wage growth. It is the best of both worlds, which is how we arrive at a soft landing.

TradingEconomics

Still, any signs of economic strength lead to a knee-jerk reaction in the Fed funds futures market, as the claims data did yesterday, which briefly showed a 51% probability of another 25-basis-point rate hike at the June meeting. How long did that last? One day.

CME

This morning, Fed funds futures are back to showing a 68% probability that the Fed will pause at its next meeting. Incoming data over the next two weeks should bring that probability down further, increasing the likelihood that the rate cycle is over, which is very significant from a historical standpoint.

CME

Over the past four rate hike cycles, beginning with the one that ended in February 1995, the stock market has performed exceedingly well in the 12 months that followed. Is this time different? Well, it is always different for the consensus when you are in the moment, which is why so many fail to take advantage of the precedent.