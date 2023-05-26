Alibaba: Like Amazon, But Better

Andrew Burton

Executive Thesis

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and many other Chinese stocks are out of favor, and maybe rightfully so, given geopolitical tension with the country and the recent regulatory crackdown. Surprisingly, based on financial metrics, it appears that BABA is a more shareholder friendly and a more financially stable business than its closest American counterpart, Amazon (AMZN). Does the discount provide a large enough margin of safety for the country risks? I think so, and I wanted to dive into the details to explain.

The Crackdown on BABA

Jack Ma, BABA's cofounder, probably appeared to the government to be quickly amassing too much power and influence in the country. Indeed, the pessimism surrounding BABA began after the 2020 crackdown on Ma's Ant Group IPO, following his critical comments of the country's financial system during a Shanghai summit.

As an innovator, he likely had some good points and wanted what was best for the country. This doesn't change that in any country, and especially in a country like China, you need to play politics and be careful with public comments. He was even advised by peers to soften the words in his planned speech, which was attended by financial regulators. The government clearly felt he had crossed the line, and needed to be reigned in.

I believe the breakup requirement for BABA was neutral or even positive for shareholders, and it placates the Chinese government. The company was split into its business units, and will likely perform spinoffs to unlock shareholder value. For investors who follow AMZN closely, there are definitely arguments for splitting up conglomerates. Separating the low margin global segment or the high margin AWS segment comes to mind, and similar BABA transactions may unlock value.

A Balance of Isolationism and Globalism

A friend of mine who grew up in mainland China mentioned that culturally, China is okay being secluded and provided an example using movies. He explained that countries like the US and Korea make movies and promote them to an international audience. China, in comparison, has produced some of the best movies he has seen, but does not appear to care if anyone outside the country views them. This rejection of globalism could be seen as a risk for investors. We are okay without you, China seems to think.

This does not change, however, that China has a huge financial interest in making investments in their publicly traded companies appear attractive. Tapping international markets for cash provides a much larger source of funding to promote innovation and prosperity in the country. A high-profile company like BABA is going to be watched closely by the international community and could shape investor sentiment towards Chinese companies for years or even decades to come. I believe the government is strict, but is not stupid. We will see what happens, but in some ways the government's interests are aligned with international investors.

Comparing Two Giants

I recently wrote an article about Amazon, and my opinion has not changed materially since then. Although I think it's a fantastic business, it does not appear to have demonstrated shareholder friendly behavior over the years and has sacrificed returns in order to grow at all costs. This trend is even more pronounced when comparing typical valuation metrics to BABA.

Data by YCharts

On a free cash flow basis, both companies have been growing at a similar pace since 2014, up until the recent economic slowdown. More recently, Amazon's free cash flow has swung to negative, while BABA has been able to more moderately weather the economic impact. Despite the superior results, shareholders have been much more severely punished for owning BABA, as can be visualized below.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, from peak stock price to time of writing, AMZN has fallen approximately 35% while BABA has fallen 75%. The fear surrounding BABA is palpable. Charlie Munger has been quoted saying the following:

One of the worst mistakes I ever made... I never stopped to think Alibaba was still a retailer. It's going to be a competitive business.

Though interestingly, he does still appear to have a position in BABA. Indeed, there is plenty of competition in the retail segment, with players such as JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD). Earlier this year, the WSJ reported on fears of price wars among the Chinese e-commerce titans, with JD announcing promotions to pay customers twice the difference if they can find products for cheaper from competitors. Though Amazon does not face as much competition from pure e-commerce players in the US, there are plenty of hybrid and specialty retailers such as Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) which compete for market share, keeping margins low.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, Amazon's profit margins have been consistently low, whereas BABA has been tested in more recent years but has been showing signs of recovering. Is this a sign of increased competition for BABA? Hopefully not, as this margin pressure coincided with strict zero tolerance covid policies. Possibly a difference in strategies among the two companies is highlighted by the change in revenue over the years, with AMZN growing at a much quicker pace in this regard. Amazon appears to want growth at any cost, whereas BABA historically has grown more conservatively and profitably.

Data by YCharts

It's also always important to take stock-based compensation into account, as not doing so can make a company appear more profitable. When comparing Amazon to BABA, the difference is also pronounced. Stock-based compensation for Amazon appears to be growing exponentially, and recent years show the company is perfectly happy to fund with even more stock in bad times. BABA, on the other hand, has grown compensation a little more linearly.

Data by YCharts

With reasonable stock based compensation, the question then becomes what kind of price are you paying for the company? I like to look at price to free cash flow, and again the difference between the two companies is drastic. Most recently, you can purchase Alibaba at a trailing P/FCF of 7.3. Even with no growth, this is a reasonable price to pay for a strong company, and I have no reason to think that free cash flow growth will not continue at least moderately. The difference to Amazon can be visualized below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Investing in BABA is clearly not without risk given the recent regulatory crackdown, history of strict lockdowns affecting performance, increased competition and geopolitical tension between China and the US. Investors need to decide if the massive discount offered at current market quotations relative to its closest American peer, Amazon, offers an adequate enough margin of safety to offset these risks.

The market is pessimistic on China now, but just prior to 2020 the world was more bullish on China than ever, showing that sentiment can shift rather quickly. BABA is trading at its lowest valuation in company history at a p/fcf of 7.3, and is trading even lower than its IPO price 10 years ago. If China can reopen more in the coming months and demonstrate its still business friendly, BABA could have massive tailwinds. We will see what happens, but I purchased some shares here and may add to my position on weakness.